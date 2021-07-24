Menu

Why Women Kill: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Why Women Kill TV show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed for season 3?

How will Alma change in the second season of the Why Women Kill TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Why Women Kill is cancelled or renewed for season three. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Why Women Kill here.

A darkly comedic drama from Marc Cherry on Paramount+, season two of Why Women Kill stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost. The second season’s story takes place in 1949 and explores what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Why Women Kill TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Why Women Kill on Paramount+ should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




