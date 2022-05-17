The Time Traveler’s Wife: Season One Ratings

It appears that The Time Traveler’s Wife TV show is a true mini-series that has a beginning, middle, and end. But, if the show performs strongly in the ratings, could HBO potentially find a way to continue the story and bring the series back for a second season? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi romantic-drama series, The Time Traveler’s Wife stars Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges, and Natasha Lopez. The story follows the out-of-order love story between Clare Abshire (Leslie), and Henry DeTamble (James). They have a marriage with a significant problem — time travel. At six years old, Clare meets Henry, the future love of her life. Unbeknownst to her, he’s a time traveler who is actually visiting from the future. Some 14 years later, a beautiful redhead wanders into the library where Henry works. She claims to have known him all her life and to also be his future wife. From there, a magical romance ensues that is as sprawling and complicated as Henry’s attempts to explain his “condition”.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Time Traveler’s Wife TV series on HBO? Would you watch a second season or should the first season be the end?