Barry: Season Three Ratings

The second season of Barry was way up in the ratings, thanks in large part to the series being paired with the final episodes of Game of Thrones. Now, Barry’s been off the air for three years. Will HBO viewers remember this series? Will Barry be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy crime series, the Barry TV show stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and Sarah Burns with D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby in recurring roles. The story begins as former Marine Barry Berkman (Hader), a hitman from Cleveland, travels to Los Angeles to kill someone. He finds himself joining an acting class taught by self-obsessed Gene Cousineau (Winkler). There, Barry meets aspiring actress Sally Reed (Goldberg) and falls in love with the craft and wants to change careers. Meanwhile, he continues dealing with criminal associates like Monroe Fuches (Root) and NoHo Hank (Carrigan). Getting out of the business is messy. What is it about Barry’s psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds him and the others trying to make the right choices.

For comparisons: Season two of Barry on HBO averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.60 million viewers.

