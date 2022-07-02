The Time Traveler’s Wife: Cancelled; No Season Two for HBO Sci-Fi Romance Series

Clare and Henry’s tale has come to a close. HBO has cancelled The Time Traveler’s Wife so the couple won’t be returning for a second season. The six episodes of the first season finished airing on June 19th.

A science-fiction romance series that was based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife TV show stars Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges, and Natasha Lopez. The story follows the out-of-order love story between Clare Abshire (Leslie), and Henry DeTamble (James). They have a marriage with a significant problem — time travel. At six years old, Clare meets Henry, the future love of her life. Unbeknownst to her, he’s a time traveler who is actually visiting from the future. Some 14 years later, a beautiful redhead wanders into the library where Henry works. She claims to have known him all her life and to also be his future wife. From there, a magical romance ensues that is as sprawling and complicated as Henry’s attempts to explain his “condition”.

The first season of The Time Traveler’s Wife averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 223,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was a moderate performer in the traditional ratings and HBO didn’t tout its delayed or streaming numbers so that would seem to indicate that it wasn’t a big hit in those categories either.

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,” an HBO spokeswoman told Deadline. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work, and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.”

