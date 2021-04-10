Vulture Watch

Will a new animated format attract new viewers? Has the No Activity TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of No Activity, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the No Activity TV show stars Patrick Brammall, Tim Meadows, Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk, and Amy Sedaris. As the story began, Nick Cullen (Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Meadows) were two low-level police officers. In season four, which is animated, Nick finally joins the FBI but it’s not all that he’d expected. His path continues to cross with his former partner, Judd, who’s also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own. Guests include Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb, and Samara Weaving.



As of April 10, 2021, No Activity has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew No Activity for season five. Since Paramount+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. My gut tells me that this show isn’t overly expensive to produce so I think it’s got an even chance of being renewed for a fifth year. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on No Activity cancellation or renewal news.



