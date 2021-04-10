High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season Two Video Released by Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is getting ready for a second season on Disney+. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new season, which will premiere on May 14th.

Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joshua Bassett, Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Larry Saperstein, Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sofia Wylie star in the series which follows a group of drama students and staff at East High.

Disney+ released the following information with the trailer:

“New semester. New competition. New drama. Start streaming Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series May 14 on #DisneyPlus​. #HSMTMTS”

