High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season Two; Derek Hough Joins Cast

Derek Hough is coming to Disney+. Deadline reports the Dancing with the Stars fan has joined season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The series follows a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original High School Musical movie was filmed. The characters count down from auditions to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. The cast includes Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joshua Bassett, Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Larry Saperstein, Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sofia Wylie.

On season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Hough will be playing “Miss Jenn’s (Kate Reinders) ex-boyfriend, Zack, a charming but sneaky actor who returns to Salt Lake to teach drama at East High’s biggest rival, North High.”

Disney+ has not yet announced a premiere date for season two.

