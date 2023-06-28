Network: Disney+

Episodes: 38 (hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: November 8, 2019 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joshua Bassett, Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Larry Saperstein, Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sofia Wylie.

TV show description:

A musical drama series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joshua Bassett, Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Larry Saperstein, Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sofia Wylie. The show follows a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original High School Musical movie was filmed.

Ricky (Bassett) is a charismatic teen auditioning for the musical so he can win back the heart of his ex-girlfriend, Nini (Rodrigo). She has just returned from summer theater camp with a new boyfriend – and the same insecurities that keep her from owning the spotlight. E.J. (Cornett) is Nini’s new beau, and he sees life as a competition with Ricky as his top foe.

Kourtney (Reneé) is Nini’s best friend and a fashionista who’s equally obsessed with makeup tutorials and feminism. Ashlyn (Lester) is E.J.’s cousin and an aspiring songwriter. Big Red (Saperstein) is Ricky’s best friend, a dude who can best be described as a spiritual descendant of Bill and Ted.

Gina (Wylie) is a transfer student and a diehard theater kid with plenty of secrets. Carlos (Rodriguez) is the student choreographer who has already memorized his Tony Award speech.

Miss Jenn (Reinders) is East High’s supremely spirited drama teacher and she’s convinced that musicals can be lifesavers. Mr. Mazzara (St. Cyr) is East High’s by-the-book S.T.E.M. teacher.

The characters count down from auditions to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

Series Finale:

Episode #38

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

