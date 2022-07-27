High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season Three Viewer Votes

The Wildcats head to summer camp for the third season of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series TV show on Disney+. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is cancelled or renewed for season four. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes here.

A Disney+ mockumentary drama series, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series TV show stars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, and Adrian Lyles. Recurring and guest players include Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura, Ben Stillwell, Olivia Rodrigo, Larry Saperstein, Kate Reinders, Joe Serafini, Jason Earles, Meg Donnelly, Corbin Bleu, JoJo Siwa, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The show follows a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original High School Musical movie was filmed. The characters count down from auditions to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. They have budding romances, faltering friendships, and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theater can provide. In the third season, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights, and a taste of the great outdoors.





