High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season Four Renewal, Season Three Premiere Date Set by Disney+

The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has yet to premiere and Disney+ has decided to give the series an early fourth season renewal. The eight-episode season will arrive on July 27th, and the streaming service has released a sneak peek of what is to come in the series.

Starring Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, and Adrian Lyles, the series will take action to a sleepaway camp in season three.

Disney+ revealed the following about the new episodes:

Premiering later this summer, season three of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said the following about renewing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:

“This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart. Tim Federle’s vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see even more of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+?