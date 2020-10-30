Vulture Watch

Streaming on the CBS All Access paid subscription platform, the No Activity TV show follows Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows), two low-level police officers who have already spent way too much time together in a car. New and returning guest stars for season three include Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Dylan McDermott, Paula Pell, Amy Sedaris, and J.K. Simmons. Following last season’s disastrous bust, season three finds Nick and Judd back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals. Meanwhile, robots edge in on Janice (Sedaris) and Fatima (Mani) in dispatch.



No Activity has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether CBS All Access will cancel or renew No Activity for season four. My sense, however, is that it will be renewed. CBS All Access is still a relatively new service so, unless an original series is a big flop, I think they’ll lean more toward keeping their shows going. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on No Activity cancellation or renewal news.

10/30/20 update: No Activity has been renewed for a fourth season.



