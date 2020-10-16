Vulture Watch

Streaming on the CBS All Access subscription service, the Star Trek: Discovery TV show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, and David Ajala. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, the drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery of the interstellar government known as the United Federation of Planets (UFP). Season three picks up after the ship’s trip into a wormhole. The crew finds themselves in the 32nd century, some 900 years into the future, far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.



As of October 16, 2020, Star Trek: Discovery has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether CBS All Access would cancel or renew Star Trek: Discovery. That being said, it’s no secret that the streaming service is making a push to produce more Star Trek content in order to attract and keep subscribers. Though Discovery has not been officially renewed for a fourth season, word is that the writers and producers have been working on fourth season scripts and there are plans to into production (safely) by the end of 2020. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Star Trek: Discovery cancellation or renewal news.



