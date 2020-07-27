Vulture Watch
Will the discovery continue? Has the Star Trek: Discovery TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS All Access? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Star Trek: Discovery, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Streaming on the CBS All Access paid subscription platform, Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, and Michelle Yeoh. A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery, during the cold war between the Federation and the Klingons. In season two, after answering a distress signal from the USS Enterprise, the Discovery crew joins forces with Captain Christopher Pike to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of a being called the Red Angel. Meanwhile, Commander Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) must face her past, with the appearance of her estranged brother — Spock.
Season Two Ratings
Because Star Trek: Discovery streams on the CBS All Access subscription platform, we will not have access to viewership numbers for this series, unless or until they decide to release them.
Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a third season which will debut October 15, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
Will Star Trek: Discovery be cancelled or renewed for season three? Since CBS All Access is still building its brand, and this is their flagship show, I suspect it will garner another renewal. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases, update this page with any breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Star Trek: Discovery cancellation or renewal news.
2/27/19 update: CBS All Access has renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Star Trek: Discovery TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if CBS All Access had cancelled this TV series, instead?
Hats off to Wesley Crusher, as Michael Burnham replaces him as the worst Star Trek character ever. She constantly disobeys orders, her disregard for protocol starts a war, she risks the ship and many lives to save a friend, she cries almost every episode which shows her Vulcan upbringing was a failure. She somehow gets her command back after being court martialed and sentenced to death because I dont know -liberal forgiveness and second chance tee-ball participation ribbons. I wish Emperor Geogiou would just execute her on the bridge while the ship goes black alert and spins with Scooby-Doo galloping… Read more »
Excellent Show
It was a nice idea but many people can’t get past the blatant breaks and changes to continuity. For a property as long running as Star Trek there will always be small breaks but from the prominence of technology that was new or non existent (as shown in Enterprise) to the overt showing of Section 31, a covert Star Fleet department, it destroys much of the established lore and it’s the quality of the story and the moving characters that’s made such a fan base.
I’ve seen every episode of every Star Trek franchise at least twice if not more, movies several times as well. I couldn’t even make it through the first episode of whatever this is.
I love Star Trek and all the Series and Movies except for Discovery. It is an abortion and insult to the franchise and should never have been produced, let alone allowed to continue. I can’t wait for Discovery to be cancelled and a proper Star Trek Series brought to the fans.
I have been a Trekkie since the first show in 1966. Sadly Discovery has nothing to do with Star Trek other than the names. When lives are at stake every Star Trek Crew flew into action. Michael Burnam has long sad talks with her friends and lovers while folks are dying all around her. Not one episode where our erstwhile science officer/ mutineer wasn’t crying, correcting the Captain, disobeying orders or other un TREK like behavior. Sure it has all the popular talking points, gay love is accepted and that is fine, but when did Star Trek “lovers” walk the… Read more »
I wasn’t sure I would like the series at first, however, I find each weeks episode to be very watchable. Once I have finished an episode, I can’t help myself but go to the next one to watch. It does somewhat follow the original characters. Of course, we all know Spock and if you watched all of the original StarTrek series you have to know who Captain Pike is. It was nice to see them showing part of his original storyline as he remembers his past in the new series. And when he sees his future in the finale you… Read more »
I am thrilled Discovery has been renewed for a third season! It is, by far, the best current show on any platform; and some of the best Trek yet! And I’m saying this being a fan of all the previous Star Trek iterations. Each episode of this show is visually stunning at a quality that rivals blockbuster movies , while still being strongly character-driven. I noticed someone complaining that it was too dark with too much drama. Respectfully, I disagree. I think the drama is wonderfully balanced with brilliantly written, strategically placed humor. My mom and I watch together, laughing… Read more »
problems with the show:
-really dark.
-drama is always at 100%… never a breathing period. that includes the music, and the close ups on every character.
-the story is really being push forward. Is all about going back and forward through time. Hard to pull in the story.
-On the last super space battle: you can’t see who is shooting whom Everything is dark, fuzzy, dark.
I watch tons of shows and this one is the only I’m having problems watching and looking forward. I wouldn’t watch any episode twice.
Hi pity it caused the New Star Trek movies, to he canned. But otherwise so far its not too bad? But leaning on being far too much PC of modern life, which sucks. Should stick to the format that the creator wanted!
Please Renew! Great Show.
Renew!!!!!
Discovery is terrible now, Cancelling CBS all access because I only got it to watch this show but I just cant anymore it has gotten terrible.
I couldn’t disagree more!!! Star Trek Discovery season 2 is a phenominal success!!! With the addition of Captain Pike, the crew has started to become solid. I give this show 12 out of 10 stars!!!! Please keep up the great work!!!
Let’s all remind ourselves that cash rules everything around us. Discovery is the CBS All Access golden ticket. Discovery singlehandedly launched the service. Discovery made Picard and lower decks reality. Money, friends. You don’t cancel a show that fills your bathtub with cash. Just ask Walking Dead
Um, no. Sporting events are what is bringing in the cash for CBS All Access. Discovery is doing terribly, and Star trek fans hate the show and have demonstrated that quite prominently on many platforms as well as by not subscribing. Star Trek might be CBS All Access’ golden ticket, but not Discovery and probably not the announced Picard show. The problem is Alex Kurtzman, and until he is gone then all “star trek” he makes is never going to be Star Trek.
@Overmind One… you been watching all those hater videos haven’t you don’t you know by now they are lying.. Star Trek Discovery is doing fine. those hater channels are just mad because that ain’t Star Trek of the 90s and they don’t know what they’re talkin about.. can’t wait for season 3 renewal so I can laugh at all of them..
I am and have been a Star Trek Fan for over 50 years, and I’m here to tell you, and all the haters, that Star Trek Fans ARE watching Discovery, and WE ARE LOVING the show!!! This show not only is fantastic to fans like me, but this show has turned my wife into a new fan!!!
Not haters, just do not like this show. WAY to over the top, way too many “deep soulful moments” while there is a battle going on, way too much backtalk to the captain. YOU may be LOVING the show, but Many of us dislike this show. The stories are all about an individual, Star Trek is a bout a Crew…A Team…not Michael Burnam. A Star Trek officer who cried in practically every episode. Officers who consistently disobeyed orders and were never disciplined for it…NOT real Trek. May be you could change the name and call it a drama. The biggest… Read more »
I hope this travesty of a show is cancelled, so more time can be spent on bringing the Picard series to fruition. Go Orville!
Be careful what you wish for. If this is cancelled, it might be curtain call for the franchise for a generation at least.
I’ve never understood the whole ‘I don’t like $show_name so it should be cancelled so no one else who enjoys it can watch it!’ sort of approach.
Also, comparing ‘The Orville’ to ‘Discovery’ is a bit silly. I enjoy both, but they are pretty radically different genres.
Not everything has to be some ‘X IS BETTER THAN Y’ ‘Y SUCKS’ sort of thing. Personally, I’ve enjoyed every single trek series, appreciated how each one has been unique, and am just super grateful for more content!
Perfectly said.
Excellent comment. I agree completely.
Well said!!!!!!!
I agree, every Star Trek series has brought a uniqueness of it’s own (and I’ve seen them all at least once most of which were reruns because of my parents), but to say that Discovery is a travesty, compared to the rest. One would have to say that none of the series held special meaning or validity in the universe. The Star trek universe has had some speed bumps and hiccups yes but all the movies and series will always have a special place in the hearts of my family and my own. Yes I would like there to be… Read more »
The Orville is more “Star Trek” than “Discovery” ever will be. It’s a shame the writers and actors from Orville weren’t handed the keys to the Star Trek TV franchise. Thank goodness The Orville came along or there would be NO Star Trek style action and storyline on TV these days.
I’ve been watching Trek for nearly 40 years. Discovery ranks up there with the best I’ve seen. And while I like and enjoy Orville, Star Trek Discovery’s writing is much stronger. If you can’t handle allowing each successive generation of writers to give us their interpretation of Trek’s greatness, then you and people like you will keep our beloved franchise off of TV forever. When Star Trek Discovery is renewed, I will be cheering for this great show and laughing at the haters.
I couldn’t agree with you more. I too am a long term fan of Star Trek, I guess you could call me a Trekkie. As for the haters of Star Trek Discovery, I read something long ago, that seems to fit….”The farther a baboon climbs up a tree, the more he shows his butt, I’ll be cheering by the sideline when Star Trek Discovery is renewed for season 3!
I really hope The Orville gets cancelled. Not because of the show (although it is bad) but because of the fans trolling the Discovery boards and doing everything they can to get Discovery cancelled. Karma, people.
How about Discovery stepping up to the plate and getting better writing, better stories and a more cerebral executive producer? The Orville is doing great because the fans love it. They do not love Discovery and that is because Discovery is just not that good. It certainly is not Star Trek the way the fans want it.
Respectfully, I’m a Fan of Star Trek, and that includes the well written Star Trek Discovery. I have never seen the other show, so I can’t make a comment on it. But having seen every episode of all the Star Treks multiple times, INCLUDING Star Trek Discovery. And I am PROUDLY a Fan of Star Trek, and I think the writing is great! As a fan, I can happily say, I can’t wait for season 3!!!!
I would be willing to bet, the people who come on here an say intentionally mean things about this show, and all the other shows, haven’t even watched any or at least many of the shows. Star Trek Discovery is what has breathed new life into the Star Trek universe. Hasn’t it ever occurred to all of the haters that without the success of Star Trek Discovery there would be NO show about the adventures of Captain Picard? The ONLY reason we have the show with Picard to look forward to is because of the wild success of Star Trek… Read more »
Scott I am in Australia first time I have heard about a Picard show?
Whats the intel? Oink, Tony 7RAR Vietnam