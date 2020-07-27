Vulture Watch

Star Trek: Discovery TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS All Access?



Streaming on the CBS All Access paid subscription platform, Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, and Michelle Yeoh. A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery, during the cold war between the Federation and the Klingons. In season two, after answering a distress signal from the USS Enterprise, the Discovery crew joins forces with Captain Christopher Pike to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of a being called the Red Angel. Meanwhile, Commander Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) must face her past, with the appearance of her estranged brother — Spock.



Because Star Trek: Discovery streams on the CBS All Access subscription platform, we will not have access to viewership numbers for this series, unless or until they decide to release them.



Will Star Trek: Discovery be cancelled or renewed for season three? Since CBS All Access is still building its brand, and this is their flagship show, I suspect it will garner another renewal. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases, update this page with any breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Star Trek: Discovery cancellation or renewal news.

2/27/19 update: CBS All Access has renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season.



