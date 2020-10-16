Star Trek: Discovery: Season Four Renewal for CBS All Access Series

The crew of the USS Discovery has a bright future on CBS All Access. The Star Trek: Discovery TV series has been renewed for a fourth season. Production is set to begin on November 12th and season four episodes are expected to be released in Fall 2021.

Season three of the sci-fi adventure series began airing yesterday and new episodes are expected to be released weekly into early January.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, and David Ajala. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, the drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery of the interstellar government known as the United Federation of Planets (UFP). Season three picks up after the ship’s trip into a wormhole. The crew finds themselves in the 32nd century, some 900 years into the future, far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Here’s the renewal announcement featuring stars Martin-Green and Jones, along with Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

What do you think? Have you been enjoying the Star Trek: Discovery TV series? Do you plan to watch the fourth season on CBS All Access?