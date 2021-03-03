No Activity: Season Four Trailer and Premiere Date Set for Paramount+ Series

Tomorrow, CBS All Access rebrands as the Paramount+ streaming service. Many of the CBSAA originals will continue on the new service and the first to premiere will be No Activity. The fourth season of the cop comedy will launch on Thursday, April 8th. As previously announced, the new season will look a bit different this time around as the episodes have been animated.

In year four of No Activity, Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) finally joins the FBI but it’s not all that he’d expected. His path continues to cross with his former partner, Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows, above), who’s also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own. The series also features the returns of Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk, and Amy Sedaris. Guests in season four include including Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb, and Samara Weaving.

Here’s the premiere date announcement and the season four trailer:

"NO ACTIVITY" RETURNS APRIL 8 ON PARAMOUNT+ NEW YORK, N.Y. – March 3, 2021 – Paramount+, the highly anticipated streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that the fourth season of its original, half-hour comedy series NO ACTIVITY will premiere on Thursday, April 8, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. The season four trailer and key art were also released. As previously announced, the upcoming season will feature the fan favorite NO ACTIVITY characters in animated form. The series is co-developed, executive produced and written by Patrick Brammall and Trent O'Donnell. Brammall reprises his role as Special Agent Nick Cullen, who is finally realizing his dream of joining the FBI, only to quickly discover being an FBI "special agent" isn't what he expected it to be. When he's assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. When a large scale operation takes aim at the cult, it's unclear which side will break first. Despite the promotion, Cullen's path continues to cross with former partner Judd Tolbeck's (Tim Meadows), who is also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own. Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk and Amy Sedaris return and will be joined by an exciting group of new guest stars, including Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D'Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb and Samara Weaving. NO ACTIVITY is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, with animation production services provided by Flight School, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. In addition to Brammall and O'Donnell, the series is also executive produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows. Nina Pedrad, Steve Toltz and Becca Kinskey serve as co-executive producers. As in previous seasons, O'Donnell will also direct. The first three seasons of NO ACTIVITY are available to binge.

What do you think? Have you seen the first three seasons of No Activity on CBS All Access? Do you plan to watch season four on the Paramount+ service?