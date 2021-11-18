Menu

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Five? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Star Trek: Discovery TV show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed for season 5?

The Television Vulture is watching the Star Trek: Discovery TV show on Paramount+How long will this ship’s mission last? Has the Star Trek: Discovery TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Star Trek: Discovery, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Star Trek: Discovery TV show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, this drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery of the interstellar government known as the United Federation of Planets (UFP). Season four finds Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and her crew facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
 

As of November 18, 2021, Star Trek: Discovery has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew Star Trek: Discovery for season five. That being said, the Trek franchise is the cornerstone of this streaming service’s original content so I would be surprised if Discovery didn’t reach at least five seasons. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Star Trek: Discovery cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Star Trek: Discovery TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if Paramount+ cancelled this TV series, instead?




