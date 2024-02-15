Star Trek: Discovery: Season Five; Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes

Star Trek: Discovery has a premiere date for its fifth and final season, and fans of the series do not have long to wait. Paramount+ announced an April premiere date for the sci-fi series with the release of a new poster.

Starring Sonequa Martin-Green (above), Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, Callum Keith Rennie, Eve Harlow, and Elias Toufexis, the season will take the crew of the USS Discovery across the galaxy in search of something that has been hidden for centuries.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, April 4, exclusively on the service in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will also premiere on April 4 on P+ in Canada.The first two episodes of the series’ 10-episode final season will be available to stream at launch with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season five cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll). The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Sonequa Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY seasons one through four are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons two and three also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. In Canada, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The new poster for season five of Star Trek: Discovery is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Star Trek series? Are you sad to see it end?