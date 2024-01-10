La Brea: Season Four — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A disaster drama series airing on the NBC television network, the La Brea TV show stars Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie, and Jon Seda, with Nicholas Gonzalez, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Natalie Zea. The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea), teenage son Josh (Martin), and others fall into an unexplainable primeval land. On the surface, searching for answers, there’s teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) and Gavin (Macken), her father who has a troubled past, as well as visions. In season three, Eve has been transported to a mysterious time via a portal. Josh, Izzy, and Gavin must work together to bring her back to 10,000 BC so that the Harris family can finally be reunited.



The third season of La Brea averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how La Brea stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



La Brea is ending so there won’t be a fourth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder about the future of La Brea. NBC has already announced that season three ends the show. Could it be revived someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on La Brea cancellation or renewal news.



