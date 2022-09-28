La Brea: Season Three — Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The Harris family is going to need more time. Has the La Brea TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of La Brea, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the La Brea TV show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore. The story begins as a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, swallowing cars and buildings and separating the Harris family between two worlds. Mom Eve (Zea), teenage son Josh (Martin), and others fall into an unexplainable primeval land. On the surface, searching for answers, there’s teen daughter Izzy (Gorecki) and Gavin (Macken), her father who has a troubled past, as well as visions. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve reels from her son Josh having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and must brave the elements and animals to make their way to Los Angeles.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of La Brea averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.02 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed, and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how La Brea stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



NBC

As of September 28, 2022, La Brea has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew La Brea for season three? The series did okay in its first season in the traditional ratings and often picked up more than 50% more viewers when seven-day delayed viewing is factored in. La Brea has a passionate audience and, these days, I think that’s rare for a broadcast network show. It’s produced by NBCUniversal’s production company, which means NBC’s parent company also profits from the show via streaming and international sales. That’s become a very important factor as network ad revenue has dropped. So, I think there’s a good chance that La Brea will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on La Brea cancellation or renewal news.



La Brea Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow La Brea‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the La Brea TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?