This Is Us: Season Seven? Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the NBC television network, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with extended family members like Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).



The sixth season of This Is Us averages a 1.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.46 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s up by 4% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how This Is Us stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



This Is Us is ending so there won’t be a seventh season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

