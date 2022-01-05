This Is Us: Season Six Ratings

THere’s no need to worry about the future of This Is Us. NBC has confirmed that season six is the end and the writers of the show have had time to craft a proper (hopefully satisfying) finale. Could this show return for a seventh season someday or a follow-up project? Stay tuned.

A family drama series, the This Is Us TV show stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz), and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with extended family members like Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season five of This Is Us on NBC averaged a 1.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.58 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



