This Is Us: Season Four Ratings

Though the ratings have dropped, This Is Us has remained NBC’s highest-rated scripted series. In May 2019, the peacock network renewed this Tuesday night program for seasons four, five and six, taking This Is Us through the 2021-22 season. While there seems to be very little chance that those plans will be cancelled, we’ll still keep an eye on the ratings. Stay tuned.

A multi-generation family drama series, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Others expected to appear include Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton, Nick Wechsler, Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad, and Caitlin Thompson. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The third season of This Is Us on NBC averaged a 2.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.32 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the This Is Us TV series on NBC? Are you glad that it’s already been renewed for seasons five and six or, do you think it should have been cancelled instead?