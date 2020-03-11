Menu

This Is Us: Season Four Ratings

This Is Us TV show on NBC: ratings (cancel or renew for season 5?)

Though the ratings have dropped, This Is Us has remained NBC’s highest-rated scripted series. In May 2019, the peacock network renewed this Tuesday night program for seasons four, five and six, taking This Is Us through the 2021-22 season. While there seems to be very little chance that those plans will be cancelled, we’ll still keep an eye on the ratings. Stay tuned.

A multi-generation family drama series, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Others expected to appear include  Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton, Nick Wechsler, Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad, and Caitlin Thompson. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The third season of This Is Us on NBC averaged a 2.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.32 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the This Is Us TV series on NBC? Are you glad that it’s already been renewed for seasons five and six or, do you think it should have been cancelled instead?



Allie
Reader
Allie

I have watched every episode since it first aired. I love This Is Us. I’m so glad it will be on longer and didn’t get cancelled. I don’t know why the ratings went down?

January 30, 2020 7:23 am
Sue
Reader
Sue

I love this show, we have watched since day one. How the viewers have decreased is surprising, I have enjoyed every episode this season! Justin Hartley deserves Emmy love, I liked the Sophia Bush episode, ex Sophie episode with twists too, And the anxiety story with Randall/Sterling, well handled (and not at all boring to me).

January 29, 2020 7:42 pm
Kate
Reader
Kate

I’m so glad to see a multiracial family on television. Also looking at parents of another race showing a child of color so much love and encouragement is what all children need in this world. I love it.

January 23, 2020 6:50 pm
Snugs
Reader
Snugs

Randall’s neurosis stories are getting tired! Most boring episodes.

January 22, 2020 9:21 pm
kkr
Reader
kkr

I’ve been a loyal fan of This is Us since the first episode. I enjoy all the characters. Howver, I do not like Sophia Bush as a new romantic interest for Kevin. I found her annoying in Chicago PD and even more so in this latest episode of This is Us. As much as I love the show, I will probably stop watching if she becomes a regular. She is like fingernails on a blackboard.

January 16, 2020 2:15 am
