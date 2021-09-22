New Amsterdam: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to worry about New Amsterdam being cancelled right now. The NBC series has already been renewed for a fifth season. But, will that be the end of this Tuesday night drama? Will New Amsterdam land an early sixth season renewal? Stay tuned.

A medical drama, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine, with Michelle Forbes, Sandra Mae Frank, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman recurring. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); and psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine). In season four, following a tough year, it’s a new chapter in the characters’ lives, focused on finding more joy. That may not be easy with the addition of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Forbes) to the team. In an effort to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital, her first order of business is to tear down every progressive program Max has erected.

For comparisons: Season three of New Amsterdam on NBC averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.62 million viewers.

