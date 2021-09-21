Ordinary Joe: Season Two? Has the NBC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Are three Joes better than one? Has the Ordinary Joe TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Ordinary Joe, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Ordinary Joe TV show stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, David Warshofsky, and Teddy Sears with Adam Rodriguez, Jack Coleman, Christine Adams, Joe Carroll, Rushi Kota, Jason Burkey, and Gabrielle Byndloss in recurring roles. The show follows young Joe Kimbreau (Wolk) as he makes a pivotal and life-changing decision at his Syracuse University graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships, and family lives. The three tales each follow Joe some 10 years after his graduation: following in his father’s footsteps, as a police officer; following his passion, as a music star; and after he marries his love, as a nurse.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Ordinary Joe averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.85 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Ordinary Joe stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 21, 2021, Ordinary Joe has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Ordinary Joe for season two? The peacock network hasn’t had much luck launching new drama series lately and it would be nice if this one could fill the gap left by This Is Us once it finishes its sixth and final season in 2022. I suspect that NBC will give Ordinary Joe every chance for success but the premiere’s ratings were far from impressive. For now, we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ordinary Joe cancellation or renewal news.



