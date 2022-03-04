Ordinary Joe: Cancelled by NBC; No Season Two for James Wolk Drama Series

We won’t get to see more of Joe’s lives in the 2022-23 television season. NBC has cancelled Ordinary Joe so it won’t have a second year.

A drama series, the Ordinary Joe TV show stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, David Warshofsky, and Teddy Sears with Adam Rodriguez, Jack Coleman, Christine Adams, Joe Carroll, Rushi Kota, Jason Burkey, and Gabrielle Byndloss in recurring roles. The show follows young Joe Kimbreau (Wolk) as he makes a pivotal and life-changing decision at his Syracuse University graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships, and family lives. The three tales each follow Joe some 10 years after his graduation: following in his father’s footsteps, as a police officer; following his passion, as a music star; and after he marries his love, as a nurse.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Ordinary Joe averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was one of the lowest-rated scripted series of the peacock network’s current season. In the live+7 day ratings, the show averaged a 0.47 with 3.41 million, bringing in an additional 44% in the demo and 50% more viewers.

The drama’s de facto series finale aired on January 24th. Deadline first reported the cancellation. Another freshman series that also aired on Monday nights, The Big Leap, was also cancelled today.

NBC status sheet to track the peacock network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track the peacock network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows