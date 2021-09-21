Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 20, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, David Warshofsky, and Teddy Sears with Adam Rodriguez, Jack Coleman, Christine Adams, Joe Carroll, Rushi Kota, Jason Burkey, and Gabrielle Byndloss in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A drama series, the Ordinary Joe TV show was created by Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend.

Life is all about the choices you make – and sometimes, what you do in a single moment can change everything. The show follows young Joe Kimbreau (Wolk) as he makes a pivotal and life-changing decision at his Syracuse University graduation.

The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships, and family lives. The three tales each follow Joe some 10 years after his graduation: following in his father’s footsteps, as a police officer; following his passion, as a music star; and after he marries his love, as a nurse.

Regardless of the storyline, some things change and others stay the same. Ultimately, there is no “right” choice. No matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable — and beautiful.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Ordinary Joe TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?