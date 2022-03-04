The Big Leap: Cancelled; No Season Two for FOX Musical Dramedy Series

This show won’t go on for The Big Leap in the 2022-23 television season. The low-rated show has been cancelled by FOX.

A musical dramedy series, The Big Leap TV show stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Described as “big-hearted and rowdy,” this scripted series follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people who attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. What this group of underdogs lacks in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of The Big Leap averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.27 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was FOX’s lowest-rated scripted series of the 2021-22 television season. In the live+7 day ratings, Big Leap averaged a 0.35 demo with just 2.02 million, an increase of 48% and 60%, respectively.

The first season of The Big Leap wrapped on December 6th. Another freshman series that also aired on Monday nights, Ordinary Joe, was also cancelled today.

FOX status sheet to track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows