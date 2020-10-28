Vulture Watch

How strong is this family? Has the This Is Us TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of This Is Us, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of This Is Us averages a 1.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.30 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 5% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. Find out how This Is Us stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

This Is Us has been renewed for a sixth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew This Is Us for season six? In 2019, the network renewed this series for three seasons so we already know it will be back for a sixth season. How long will the show continue beyond that? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on This Is Us cancellation or renewal news.



This Is Us Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow This Is Us‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the This Is Us TV show has been renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?