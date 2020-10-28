Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

This Is Us: Season Six? Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

This Is Us TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 6?

(NBC)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the This Is Us TV show on NBCHow strong is this family? Has the This Is Us TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of This Is Us, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day, along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Watson).
 

Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of This Is Us averages a 1.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.30 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 5% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. Find out how This Is Us stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

This Is Us has been renewed for a sixth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew This Is Us for season six? In 2019, the network renewed this series for three seasons so we already know it will be back for a sixth season. How long will the show continue beyond that? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on This Is Us cancellation or renewal news.
 

This Is Us Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the This Is Us TV show has been renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.