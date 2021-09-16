The Harper House: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, The Harper House TV show stars Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, and Ryan Flynn with Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Joanna Hausmann. Debbie (Seehorn) is the overconfident female head of the Harper household. After losing her high-paying job, Debbie and her family must move to the poor side of an Arkansas small town and the historic Harper House, an inherited Victorian fixer-upper. Her husband, Freddie (Lee), is a stay-at-home helicopter dad and their twin children are optimistic daughter Ollie (Maslany) and potty-mouthed son Todd (Flynn), an intellectual. Will this family of oddballs be able to fit in?



As of September 16, 2021, The Harper House has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew The Harper House for season two. Since Paramount+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Animated comedies are less expensive to produce than live-action ones so I think this series has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Harper House cancellation or renewal news.



