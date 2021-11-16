Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler. The story follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. He works with the city’s unofficial Mayor, aka his well-connected brother and business partner, Mitch (Chandler). Their younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.



Season One Ratings

The series is a Paramount+ exclusive series but the first two episodes are being released on the Paramount Network cable channel. The first episode of Mayor of Kingstown attracted a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.60 million viewers. Paramount+ doesn’t release traditional ratings data.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 16, 2021, Mayor of Kingstown has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew Mayor of Kingstown for season two. Since Paramount+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that Renner is a movie star and the lead of the show, I think that it will be renewed as long as he wants to continue. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mayor of Kingstown cancellation or renewal news.



