Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two; Nishi Munshi Promoted to Paramount+ Series Regular

by Regina Avalos,

Mayor of Kingstown TV Show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed?

Mayor of Kingstown has made a casting change ahead of its second season. Nishi Munshi (above, left) has been promoted to a series regular on the drama. That means viewers will see more of Tracy McLusky in the series.

Deadline revealed the following about her role in the Paramount+ drama.

“Munshi’s Tracy McLusky is the wife of the youngest McLusky brother, Kyle (Taylor Handley), who is a police officer in Kingstown. She appeared in five episodes in the first season.”

Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass, and Aidan Gillen also star in the drama, which follows a family of power brokers in Michigan.

Mayor of Kingstown will have their return date announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series on Paramount+?



