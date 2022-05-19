6666: Spin-Off of Yellowstone Moves from Paramount+ to Paramount Network

6666 is making a big move ahead of its premiere. The latest Yellowstone spin-off is going to air on the Paramount Network instead of the Paramount+ streaming service. From Taylor Sheridan, the drama series takes place at the 6666 ranch in Texas. The real ranch was featured in the fourth season of Yellowstone.

Paramount Network revealed the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

A premiere date and cast for 6666 will be announced later.

