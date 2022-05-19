Yellowstone: Season Five Premiere Paired with Tulsa King Launch on Paramount Network

Yellowstone will return to Paramount Network this November, and its viewers can also see the premiere of Sylvester Stallone’s first television series – Tulsa King. Both shows will premiere on November 13th. Two episodes of Tulsa King will air on Paramount Network (November 13th and 20th) but all of them will be released on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Tulsa King revolves around a mafia boss (Stallone) who, after a 25-year stint in prison, is exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He slowly builds a “crew” to help him establish a new criminal empire in an unlikely place. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

Paramount Network revealed more about the premieres of both shows in a press release.

“Paramount+Paramount+ today announced that its original series TULSA KING, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13. Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who will also be at the helm as showrunner and writer. Currently in production in Oklahoma City, Okla., TULSA KING is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Mirroring the successful 2021 launches of 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of TULSA KING’s debut episode on Nov. 13, as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly anticipated season five premiere of YELLOWSTONE. Similarly, the second episode of TULSA KING will air behind YELLOWSTONE on Nov. 20. All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+. TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”). The series will be executive-produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive-produce.”

Additional details for Tulsa King and Yellowstone season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Yellowstone return later this year? Will you check out Tulsa King?