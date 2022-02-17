Land Man: Billy Bob Thornton to Star in New Paramount+ Series from Taylor Sheridan

Land Man has found its leading man. Billy Bob Thornton has been cast in the new Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). The drama series is based on the 11-part Boomtown podcast and production will begin next year.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new drama in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that Academy Award(R) winner Billy Bob Thornton has been tapped to lead the upcoming drama series LAND MAN. From executive producer and Academy Award(R) nominee Taylor Sheridan, the series will feature Thornton as a crisis manager for an oil company. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, LAND MAN will begin production in 2023. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” LAND MAN is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West-Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. “We are in the privileged position to be able to work with people that we truly admire,” said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “With LAND MAN, Taylor developed it with Billy Bob in mind, and we were thrilled when he came on board. He is not only one of the greatest actors of our generation but also a true creative partner.” LAND MAN will be executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Geyer Kosinski. The series will also be executive produced by Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Land Man on Paramount+ when it eventually premieres?