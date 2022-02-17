The Prince: Cancelled by HBO Max, No Season Two for Royal Family Animated Series

The Prince is being sent to bed early. HBO Max has cancelled the animated comedy series after just one season. The voice cast of the series includes Gary Janetti, Orlando Bloom, Dan Stevens, Sophie Turner, Lucy Punch, and Condola Rashad. Janetti created the series.

The animated series gives viewers an inside and satirical look at the British Royal family through the eyes of young Prince George (Janetti). After a delay in its release, the streaming service dropped the entire 12 episode season at once back on July 19th.

Per Deadline, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said that “The Prince is not moving forward” at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

