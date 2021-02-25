Star Trek: Prodigy: Kids Series to Debut on Paramount+ Ahead of Nickelodeon

Star Trek: Prodigy is coming to the new Paramount+ streaming service. The upcoming animated series will launch on Paramount+ at some point in 2021 and will then be released on the Nickelodeon cable channel at some point after that.

Prodigy follows six young outcasts who know nothing about the ship they have commandeered but, over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Word is that they’ll be running into characters from previous incarnations of Trek.

On Paramount+, Prodigy will join the previous, current, and future series incarnations of the Star Trek franchise, including the original 1966 series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and the upcoming Strange New Worlds — more than 700 episodes.

Here are some additional details, along with a video:

PARAMOUNT+ IS THE HOME OF THE STAR TREK UNIVERSE

Animated Series “Star Trek: Prodigy” from CBS Studios and Nickelodeon to Now Premiere on Paramount+ This Year

First Look at the “Star Trek: Prodigy” Bridge Crew Also Revealed Today

ViacomCBS today announced that the Star Trek Universe will head to Paramount +. The news was revealed during ViacomCBS’ Investor Day event for its highly anticipated new streaming service. Included within the line-up is the upcoming all-new animated kids’ series STAR TREK: PRODIGY which will now premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. in 2021. Developed and produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios, PRODIGY is the first Star Trek series for the kids and family audience and will bow later on Nickelodeon, following its premiere run on Paramount+.

A first-look image of the STAR TREK: PRODIGY bridge crew was also released today. In PRODIGY, six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

With the addition of STAR TREK: PRODIGY, the entire Star Trek Universe will now be available to stream on Paramount+. The Star Trek Universe on Paramount+ will also include current and upcoming seasons of the original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and the upcoming STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. The Star Trek Universe on Paramount+ also includes all 726 episodes from the six classic Star Trek series and a selection of Star Trek films.

“In three years, we’ve expanded the Star Trek Universe to new heights, creating five original series – each with its own unique storytelling and distinct cinematic feel,” said Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer Star Trek Universe. “We’re so excited to partner with Dan and Kevin Hageman and the team at Nickelodeon for STAR TREK: PRODIGY as we bring Trek to a new generation of younger fans with an animated series as rich in character and scope as our live action shows. I’m thrilled audiences of all ages now have instant access to the full Trek library, classic and new original series, on our new home at Paramount+.”

“When STAR TREK: DISCOVERY first premiered, we knew we had the beginning of something special,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “Over three years later, we are thrilled that Paramount+ will serve as the streaming home of the Star Trek Universe, with an unparalleled existing and expanding library of Trek content. The upcoming addition of STAR TREK: PRODIGY to Paramount+ means subscribers now have a Trek series for every member of the family – including kids. We are excited to bring this next chapter to a new generation of Trek fans alongside the creative masterminds behind Secret Hideout and Nickelodeon, as well as the talented Kevin and Dan Hageman.”

“Debuting Prodigy on Paramount+ alongside the complete Star Trek universe points to our strategy of growing Nickelodeon’s reach by expanding our top franchises and diving deeper into their worlds, and their characters and stories,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “And on top of having great characters and absolutely gorgeous animation, PRODIGY shows how the ViacomCBS brands can come together to make great, compelling content that appeals to both new audiences and long-time super fans. We’re incredibly proud of this series and we’re looking forward to building its audience across the Paramount+ and Nickelodeon platforms.”

Developed by Emmy(R) Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (‘Trollhunters’ and ‘Ninjago’) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce and serve as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers will also serve as co-executive producer.

About Paramount+

ViacomCBS’ existing subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4, 2021 as part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

About CBS Studios:

CBS Studios is one of the world’s leading suppliers of entertainment programming with more than 70 series currently in production for broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms. The Studio’s expansive portfolio spans a diverse slate of commercially successful and critically acclaimed scripted programming, genre-defining franchises including the ever-growing “Star Trek” universe, award-winning late night and daytime talk shows, and an extensive library of iconic intellectual property.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).