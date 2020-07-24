Star Trek: Prodigy: Nickelodeon Reveals Title and Logo for Animated Series

Star Trek is coming to Nickelodeon. The network just released the logo and title for the new TV show, Star Trek: Prodigy.

The CG-animated series “follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is set to premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021. You can read more info below:

Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios today officially revealed the title and logo for its all-new animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY, which follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. The series is developed by Emmy(R) Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) and overseen for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito, EVP, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon. The CG-animated series, which expands the Star Trek Universe, will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021 for a new generation of fans. The title and logo were revealed during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home. The series will be from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer. STAR TREK: PRODIGY joins the expanding “Star Trek” franchise for ViacomCBS as the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences for Nickelodeon. The Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access currently includes hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the upcoming STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh.”

What do you think? Are you a big Star Trek fan? Do you think kids will watch Star Trek: Prodigy?