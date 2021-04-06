Star Trek: Prodigy: Animated Kathryn Janeway Revealed for Paramount+ Series

Star Trek: Prodigy is bringing Kathryn Janeway, played by Kate Mulgrew, back to the world of Star Trek. This time, she will be in animated form. Paramount+ has now released key art showing off the animated Janeway, who first led a crew in the long-running Star Trek: Voyager TV series

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of Janeway and the upcoming series, Star Trek: Prodigy, in a press release.

“Paramount+ today released a first look image of Captain Kathryn Janeway in its upcoming all-new animated kids’ series STAR TREK: PRODIGY. Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager) reprises her role as Janeway, who will serve as the STAR TREK: PRODIGY starship’s built in emergency training hologram. The news was revealed by series executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during today’s virtual global First Contact Day panels. The Hagemans also revealed that the series takes place in the year 2383, after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, and in the Delta Quadrant. Developed and produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios, STAR TREK: PRODIGY will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year. Developed by Emmy(R) Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

Mulgrew also shared her excitement about the role on her Twitter account.

Doesn’t she look absolutely fantastic? A huge thanks to the #StarTrekProdigy team for bringing this next iteration of Captain Janeway to life. An honor to be back among my Trek family with a new show targeted at the next, next generation! @brothershageman @StarTrek pic.twitter.com/PaluRAWozB — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) April 5, 2021

Check out another photo of the animated Kathryn Janeway below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Star Trek: Prodigy on the Paramount+ streaming service?