Star Trek: Voyager: Stars to Celebrate 25th Anniversary and Reunite Online for Charity

Star Trek: Voyager fans are in for a treat! The stars of the UPN TV show are reuniting in honor of the series’ 25th anniversary, reports BroadwayWorld.

The sci-fi drama follows Voyager, a Federation starship under the command of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). The cast also includes Robert Beltran, Roxann Dawson, Jennifer Lein, Robert Duncan McNeill, Ethan Phillips, Robert Piccardo, Tim Russ, Jeri Ryan, and Garrett Wang. The series ran on UPN from 1995 to 2001.

Star Trek: Voyager stars Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert Piccardo, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Garret Wang, and Ethan Phillips are reuniting on the charity web series “Stars in the House” on May 26th at 8 p.m. ET.

The reunion, which can be watched on YouTube, benefits The Actors Fund.

