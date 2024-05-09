Rescue: HI-Surf: Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom) and Ian Anthony Dale (The Resident) Join FOX Series

Rescue: HI-Surf has added two highly recurring roles to its cast. Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom) and Ian Anthony Dale (The Resident) have been added to the series.

This casting reunites Hatosy with John Wells and Matt Kester, who are behind the lifeguard drama. As for Dale, this casting brings him back to Hawaii. He appeared on several seasons of Hawaii Five-0.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the two will play on the FOX series:

“Hatosy will play Clayton Emerson, a natural politician and the father of rookie lifeguard Kainalu (Alex Aiono). Councilman Emerson is a shoe-in as the next Honolulu Mayor, a position that can work to his and Sonny’s (Robbie Magasiva) mutual advantage when it comes to getting things they want. Dale will play Sean Harimoto, a local fireman who winds up working with Em (Arielle Kebbel) on a rescue. Impressed by Em’s fearless approach towards her job, Sean is interested in getting to know her better.”

Starring Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and Zoe Cipres, the series follows the lifeguards that work on Oahu both on and off the clock. FOX ordered seven additional episodes of Rescue: HI-Surf last month.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new FOX series once it arrives?