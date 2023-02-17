Animal Control: Season Two — Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will Frank become a team player? Has the Animal Control TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Animal Control, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A single-camera workplace comedy airing on the FOX television network, the Animal Control TV show stars Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August. In the story, Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals while humans are more of a mystery. Frank’s new partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), is an optimistic rookie. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss. Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites. Rounding out the precinct is veterinarian Dr. Summers (August), receptionist Dolores Stubb (Ogmundson), and Templeton Dudge (Dee), an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder.



The first season of Animal Control averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.09 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Animal Control stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of February 17, 2023, Animal Control has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Animal Control for season two? FOX is working on establishing shows that the FOX Entertainment production company owns because that’s a key factor when trying to make a profit in network TV these days. FOX has very few live-action comedies right now so I think there’s a very good chance that this one will survive, even if the ratings are underwhelming. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Animal Control cancellation or renewal news.



