Animal Control: Season One Ratings



While Joel McHale is a very busy performer, he’s had mixed success when it comes to sitcoms. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Jeff in the Community comedy series, a show that ran for six seasons and is beloved by many fans today. However, his follow-up sitcom, The Great Indoors, was cancelled after one season. How will his newest show, Animal Control, perform in the ratings for FOX? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A single-camera workplace comedy series, the Animal Control TV show stars McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August. In the story, Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals while humans are more of a mystery. Frank’s new partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), is an optimistic rookie. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss. Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites. Rounding out the precinct is veterinarian Dr. Summers (August), receptionist Dolores Stubb (Ogmundson), and Templeton Dudge (Dee), an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder.

