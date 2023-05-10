Animal Control: Season Two; 2023-24 Renewal for FOX Comedy Series

Frank and his animal friends are returning for the 2023-24 television year. FOX has renewed the Animal Control series for a second season. The first season finished airing last week.

A single-camera workplace comedy series, the Animal Control TV show stars Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August. In the story, Frank Shaw (McHale) is an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals while humans are more of a mystery. Frank’s new partner, Fred “Shred” Taylor (Rowland), is an optimistic rookie. They both report to Emily Price (Lovell), their sweet-natured and endearingly awkward boss. Amit Patel (Patel) and Victoria Sands (Palmer) are also partners in the Animal Control office but are complete opposites. Rounding out the precinct is veterinarian Dr. Summers (August), receptionist Dolores Stubb (Ogmundson), and Templeton Dudge (Dee), an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Animal Control averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, the comedy picks up nearly 80% more viewers.

While the show is one of FOX’s lower-rated scripted series in the traditional ratings, it’s one of the few scripted series that the network owns. Ownership has become very important these days as profit margins for network television have gotten tighter and tighter.

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling, and Tad Quill – not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors — have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Animal Control TV series on FOX? Are you glad that this comedy has been renewed for a second season? Were you expecting it to be cancelled?

