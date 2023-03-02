Krapopolis: Season Three Renewal Announced as FOX Series Premiere Moved to 2023-24 Season

If you’ve been waiting for the premiere of the new animated series from Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty), you’ll have to wait a bit longer. FOX has delayed the launch of the Krapopolis TV show for a second time but has also given the animated series an early third-season renewal.

An animated comedy series set in ancient Greece, the Krapopolis TV show stars Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell. The show tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities. As someone trying to build one of the first cities from scratch, King Tyrannis (Ayoade) has it harder than most. But you can be king without having to take a bunch of meetings and the constant threat of being poisoned.

Krapopolis was ordered to series in February 2021, and the initial plan was for the comedy to premiere in Spring 2022. It was later given a Thanksgiving weekend “sneak peak” premiere date of November 27th. Its lead-in was to be an NFL doubleheader, ensuring a large audience would see it. The network later cancelled those plans and revealed that the Krapopolis series would debut some time in 2023.

The animated series was given an early second-season renewal in October 2022. Now, FOX has also renewed the series for a third season. The network has decided to hold off on launching Krapopolis until sometime during the upcoming 2023-24 television season.

“The 2023-24 season is the perfect launching pad for this highly-anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans,” said Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. “The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast, and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity.”

Krapopolis is an outgrowth of Harmon’s direct animation deal with FOX Entertainment. In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis,” the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis, trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity – she’s known as the trashy one. Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Harmon’s comedy? Are you looking forward to checking out the Krapopolis series on FOX?

