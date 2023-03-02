The Way Home: Season Two Renewal Announced for Hallmark Channel Series

Kat, Alice, and Del will have to keep working things out. The Way Home has been renewed for a second season by Hallmark Channel. The first season is currently airing on Sunday nights.

A multi-generational family drama series, The Way Home TV show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, with Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma. The story follows the lives of three generations — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). After being away from her small farm hometown for 20 years, Kat finds her life is falling apart. She receives a letter from her mother and moves back home to the family farm with her daughter in tow. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening and sometimes surprising journey that none of them had imagined was possible.

The first season of The Way Home averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.46 million viewers. According to Hallmark, the series ranks as the #1 most-watched program on Sundays among HHs, P2+, W18+, and P18+ on a L+SD basis. Additionally, the audience has significantly grown and increased throughout the season with women and younger viewers (+54% with W25-54, +42% with P25-54, +59% with W18-49 and +34% with P18-49). On a L+3 basis through February 19th, The Way Home is the #2 most-watched program overall with HHs, P2+, W18+ and P18+ — second only to Hallmark’s own original movie.

“The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode making the decision to renew the series an easy one,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed have created a rich, textured story filled with heart and mixed with intrigue that’s proven to be a winning combination,” remarked Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media. “Season two is sure to bring more drama and mystery as the Landry family’s history is revealed.”

