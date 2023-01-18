The Way Home: Season One Ratings

At one time, Hallmark Channel had several original scripted series on its roster. Once Chesapeake Shores ended, Hallmark only had When Calls the Heart, and that series has been around for nearly a decade. Is this a good sign for the newest introduced drama? Does The Way Home? have a better chance of being renewed for a second season, or could it still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A multi-generational family drama series, The Way Home TV show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, with Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma. The story follows the lives of three generations — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). After being away from her small farm hometown for 20 years, Kat finds her life is falling apart. She receives a letter from her mother and moves back home to the family farm with her daughter in tow. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening and sometimes surprising journey that none of them had imagined was possible.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Way Home TV series on Hallmark Channel? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?