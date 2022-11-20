Krapopolis: FOX Premiere Delayed, Welcome to Flatch to Follow NFL Doubleheader

Krapopolis is not premiering on FOX next week, as previously announced. Instead, viewers will see an episode of the Welcome to Flatch comedy series follow the NFL doubleheader next Sunday night, per Deadline. Krapopolis, which has already been renewed for a second season, will now launch at some point in early 2023.

Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell star in the animated FOX series that was created by Dan Harmon. The show is set in ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities.

The following was teased about the series on its website:

“It’s not easy being king. As someone trying to build one of the first cities from scratch, King Tyrannis has it harder than most. But you can be king without having to take a bunch of meetings and the constant threat of being poisoned, with KRAPOPOLIS NFTs. KRAPOPOLIS is an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece from creator Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”) centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. Premiering 2023 on FOX.”

Check out a teaser for Krapopolis below.

