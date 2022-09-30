Welcome to Flatch: Season Three — Has the FOX Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A new character is spicing things up. Has the Welcome to Flatch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX?



Airing on the FOX television network, the Welcome to Flatch TV show stars Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Jaime Pressly, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, and Justin Linville. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives, dreams, and concerns of residents in a small American town, they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch. The community is made up of many eccentric personalities that include Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Scott); cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley); Flatch Historical Society operator Nadine Garcia-Parney (Ortega); magnetic force-of-nature Mandy Matthews (Smith); local newspaper editor Cheryl Peterson (Cash); and Shrub’s frenemy, Mickey St. Jean (Linville). It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay — if there was a decent motel, which there is not. In season two, Barb Flatch (Pressly) returns to her hometown for a fresh start and to give the community a “glow-up”.



The second season of Welcome to Flatch averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 821,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 6% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed, and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Welcome to Flatch stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of September 30, 2022, Welcome to Flatch has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Welcome to Flatch for season three? This comedy drew low ratings in its first season, but producer Lionsgate reportedly made the network a deal they couldn’t refuse, so it was renewed for season two. FOX doesn’t have many shows that they own, so that deal made financial sense. The ratings aren’t any better in season two, so I think Welcome to Flatch’s fate will depend on how good a deal Lionsgate is willing to make for season three. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Welcome to Flatch cancellation or renewal news.



