Pivoting: Season Two? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Pivoting TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?



Airing on the FOX television network, the Pivoting TV show stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes. Set in a small, middle-class Long Island town, the story follows three women who’ve been best friends since childhood. They’re coping with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these three ladies decide to pivot. Amy (Coupe) is the fearless producer of a local cooking show who decides to become a better parent to her kids and spouse to her husband (Dewey). Jodie (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage who decides to get in shape with her hot 27-year-old trainer (Neal). Meanwhile, Sarah (Q) is a stressed and recently divorced doctor who wants to simplify her life so she begins working as a grocery store employee. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed.



The first season of Pivoting averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.43 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Pivoting stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of January 11, 2022, Pivoting has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Pivoting for season two? The network has had a tough time establishing new live-action comedies in the past few years. The network only has one other — Call Me Kat — on the schedule. I think the execs will give this show every chance to succeed but the odds are stacked against it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Pivoting cancellation or renewal news.



