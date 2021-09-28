Bob’s Burgers: Season 13? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

How long will this diner stay open for business? Has the Bob’s Burgers TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bob’s Burgers, season 13. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Bob’s Burgers stars the voices of actors H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of Bob’s Burgers averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.60 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s up by 19% in the demo and up by 23% in viewership. Find out how Bob’s Burgers stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Bob’s Burgers has been renewed for a 13th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if FOX will cancel or renew Bob’s Burgers right now since it’s already been renewed for season 13. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bob’s Burgers cancellation or renewal news.



Bob’s Burgers Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Bob’s Burgers’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Bob’s Burgers TV show has been renewed for a 13th season? How would you feel if FOX had cancelled this TV series, instead?